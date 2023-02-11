Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue.

According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.

This incident remains under investigation.

