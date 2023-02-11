NU comes back from 17 down to top Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team trailed by 17 in the second half Saturday against Wisconsin but fought back to force overtime, and the Huskers scored the final 12 points of the extra period to post a 73-63 come-from-behind win over the Badgers.

The Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10) had four players score in double figures, led by Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points. Derrick Walker tacked on 18 points and eight rebounds and Sam Griesel helped out with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tominaga and Griesel combined for 25 second-half points to fuel the comeback. Tominaga and Walker then combined for 10 points in overtime.

The Nebraska defense held Wisconsin shooters to just 36.2 percent from the field, including 29 percent from three-point range.

How It Happened

Nebraska struggled out of the gate, falling behind 35-24 heading into halftime.

Wisconsin kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 45-28 advantage. Nebraska got back in the game with a 14-0 run, finished off by Tominaga’s three, to seize a 48-47 lead with 11:14 to go in the contest. The Badgers then fought back to even things up at 61-61 and send the game to overtime. Nebraska shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting seven shots from deep to score 21 of its 37 points.

Wisconsin then snagged a 63-61 advantage with 3:12 left in the first overtime before Nebraska responded by going on a 12-0 run to seize a 73-63 lead with 53 seconds to go in the period, a score which would hold for the rest of the game.

Game Notes

» Nebraska rallied from an 11-point 35-24 halftime deficit to force overtime and ultimately pick up the victory.

» Nebraska found success from three point land, knocking down eight treys in the game.

» The Cornhuskers held the Badgers to only 36.2 percent shooting from the field.

» Keisei Tominaga, Derrick Walker, and Sam Griesel combined to account for 75 percent of the Cornhuskers points.

» Nebraska had a 43-37 edge on the boards in the win.

» Keisei Tominaga led the Cornhuskers with a game-high 22 points.

» Nebraska got a game-high 11 rebounds from Blaise Keita.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.