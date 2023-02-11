Our Town Kearney: February 13-18

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Kearney is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Kearney.

Join us the week of February 13, as we explore Kearney. We’ll learn about University Village, and see why the downtown shopping district has people coming back for more. We’ll discover how Kearney is an important healthcare hub for the entire region. Plus, we’ll learn why there is so much to be excited about when it comes to parks and recreation, and we’ll find out why arts and culture take center stage in Kearney.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Then, be sure to watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, February 18, we will feature a 45-minute special on the town, starting at 6:15 p.m. that night. Be sure to tune in!

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.