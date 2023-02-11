Police respond to crash in north Lincoln
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m.
A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged.
Two people were transported to a hospital.
