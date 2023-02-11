Police respond to crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m.(Cole Miller)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m.

A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Two people were transported to a hospital.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan...
Woman scammed trying to buy concert tickets
Five nurses pregnant at Memorial Hospital
Five nurses pregnant at Memorial Hospital
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time
Autism Family Network events
Autism Family Network Happenings