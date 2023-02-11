Sports Overtime: Friday, Feb. 10

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 11 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alma: Cambridge VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Centura VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arlington: Louisville VS Arlington

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Beatrice: Northwest VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Archbishop Bergan VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Deshler VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Norfolk Catholic VS Boys Town

@ Burke, SD: North Central VS Burke, SD

@ Burwell: Heartland Lutheran VS Burwell

@ CWC: Neligh-Oakdale VS CWC

@ Central City: Fullerton VS Central City

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Syracuse VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Broken Bow VS Cozad

@ Crazy Horse, SD: Alliance VS Crazy Horse, SD

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Benson VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ David City: Wilber-Clatonia VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Friend VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dundy County Stratton: Chase County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elm Creek: Amherst VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Cross County VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Sutton VS Fillmore Central

@ Gering: Leyton VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Ainsworth VS Gothenburg

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wynot VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Garden County VS Hay Springs

@ Hemingford: Kimball VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Homer: Ponca VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson-Brock VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Kearney Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lincoln North Star: Grand Island VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Summerland VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: East Butler VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Madison

@ McCool Junction: Dorchester VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Brady VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Sandy Creek VS Milford

@ Millard North: Gretna VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Elkhorn South VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Bridgeport VS Morrill

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southwest VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Elkhorn North VS Norris

@ Oakland-Craig: West Point-Beemer VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Mitchell VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: O’Neill VS Ord

@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westview VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Plainview: Creighton VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Loomis VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Arthur County VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Cody-Kilgore VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Osceola VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney, IA: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sidney, IA

@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Meridian VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Creek Valley VS South Platte

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Southwest: Axtell VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Holdrege VS St. Paul

@ Stuart: Osmond-Randolph VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Overton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior

@ Tri County: Sterling VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Wakefield: Yutan VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Hitchcock County VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Crofton VS Wausa

@ York: Seward VS York

GIRLS:

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 22

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alma: Cambridge VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Centura VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arlington: Louisville VS Arlington

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Beatrice: Northwest VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Archbishop Bergan VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Deshler VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Burke, SD: North Central VS Burke, SD

@ Burwell: Heartland Lutheran VS Burwell

@ CWC: Neligh-Oakdale VS CWC

@ Central City: Fullerton VS Central City

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Syracuse VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Broken Bow VS Cozad

@ David City: Wilber-Clatonia VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Friend VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dundy County Stratton: Chase County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn Valley: Humphrey St. Francis VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elkhorn: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn

@ Elm Creek: Amherst VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Cross County VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Sutton VS Fillmore Central

@ Gering: North Platte VS Gering

@ Giltner: Hampton VS Giltner

@ Gothenburg: Ainsworth VS Gothenburg

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wynot VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Garden County VS Hay Springs

@ Hemingford: Kimball VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Homer: Ponca VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson-Brock VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Kearney Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Benson VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln North Star: Grand Island VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Summerland VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: East Butler VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Madison

@ McCool Junction: Dorchester VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Brady VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Sandy Creek VS Milford

@ Millard North: Gretna VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Elkhorn South VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Bridgeport VS Morrill

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southwest VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Elkhorn North VS Norris

@ Oakland-Craig: West Point-Beemer VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Mitchell VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Omaha Duchesne Academy

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: O’Neill VS Ord

@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westview VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Plainview: Creighton VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Loomis VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Arthur County VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Osceola VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Meridian VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Creek Valley VS South Platte

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Southwest: Axtell VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Holdrege VS St. Paul

@ Stuart: Osmond-Randolph VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Overton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior

@ Tri County: Sterling VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Wahoo: Crete VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Yutan VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Hitchcock County VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ York: Seward VS York

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.