Sports Overtime: Friday, Feb. 10

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 11 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alma: Cambridge VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Centura VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arlington: Louisville VS Arlington

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Beatrice: Northwest VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Archbishop Bergan VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Deshler VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Norfolk Catholic VS Boys Town

@ Burke, SD: North Central VS Burke, SD

@ Burwell: Heartland Lutheran VS Burwell

@ CWC: Neligh-Oakdale VS CWC

@ Central City: Fullerton VS Central City

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Syracuse VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Broken Bow VS Cozad

@ Crazy Horse, SD: Alliance VS Crazy Horse, SD

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Benson VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ David City: Wilber-Clatonia VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Friend VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dundy County Stratton: Chase County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elm Creek: Amherst VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Cross County VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Sutton VS Fillmore Central

@ Gering: Leyton VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Ainsworth VS Gothenburg

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wynot VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Garden County VS Hay Springs

@ Hemingford: Kimball VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Homer: Ponca VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson-Brock VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Kearney Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lincoln North Star: Grand Island VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Summerland VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: East Butler VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Madison

@ McCool Junction: Dorchester VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Brady VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Sandy Creek VS Milford

@ Millard North: Gretna VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Elkhorn South VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Bridgeport VS Morrill

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southwest VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Elkhorn North VS Norris

@ Oakland-Craig: West Point-Beemer VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Mitchell VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: O’Neill VS Ord

@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westview VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Plainview: Creighton VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Loomis VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Arthur County VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Cody-Kilgore VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Osceola VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney, IA: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sidney, IA

@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Meridian VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Creek Valley VS South Platte

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Southwest: Axtell VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Holdrege VS St. Paul

@ Stuart: Osmond-Randolph VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Overton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior

@ Tri County: Sterling VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Wakefield: Yutan VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Hitchcock County VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Crofton VS Wausa

@ York: Seward VS York

GIRLS:

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 22

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alma: Cambridge VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Centura VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arlington: Louisville VS Arlington

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Beatrice: Northwest VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Archbishop Bergan VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Deshler VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Burke, SD: North Central VS Burke, SD

@ Burwell: Heartland Lutheran VS Burwell

@ CWC: Neligh-Oakdale VS CWC

@ Central City: Fullerton VS Central City

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Syracuse VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Broken Bow VS Cozad

@ David City: Wilber-Clatonia VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Friend VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dundy County Stratton: Chase County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn Valley: Humphrey St. Francis VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elkhorn: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn

@ Elm Creek: Amherst VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Cross County VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Sutton VS Fillmore Central

@ Gering: North Platte VS Gering

@ Giltner: Hampton VS Giltner

@ Gothenburg: Ainsworth VS Gothenburg

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wynot VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Shelton VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Garden County VS Hay Springs

@ Hemingford: Kimball VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Homer: Ponca VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson-Brock VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Kearney Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Benson VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln North Star: Grand Island VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Summerland VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: East Butler VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Madison

@ McCool Junction: Dorchester VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Brady VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Sandy Creek VS Milford

@ Millard North: Gretna VS Millard North

@ Millard West: Elkhorn South VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Bridgeport VS Morrill

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Southwest VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Elkhorn North VS Norris

@ Oakland-Craig: West Point-Beemer VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Mitchell VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Omaha Duchesne Academy

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: O’Neill VS Ord

@ Palmer: Nebraska Christian VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westview VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Plainview: Creighton VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Loomis VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Arthur County VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Osceola VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Chadron VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Meridian VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Creek Valley VS South Platte

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Southwest: Axtell VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Holdrege VS St. Paul

@ Stuart: Osmond-Randolph VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Overton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior

@ Tri County: Sterling VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Wahoo: Crete VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Yutan VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Hitchcock County VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ York: Seward VS York

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) plays against Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the first...
Huskers battle Badgers Saturday afternoon
Courtney Wallace tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Nebraska softball team to a...
Wallace tosses one-hit shutout in season opener
Sam Haiby walks off the court following Nebraska's 72-64 loss to Illinois.
Huskers Fall Late to Fighting Illini
HS Basketball
HS Basketball 2.9.23