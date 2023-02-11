Sunday Forecast: A brief “cool” down with more clouds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover into the 1011 region Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Monday with quiet conditions. An active weather pattern will bring precipitation late Monday night through Thursday... and be accompanied by a steep cooling trend.

Sunday’s cold front will be the cause of partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures...however highs will still remain above average. High temperatures will range the mid 30s to the mid 50s with majority of the region in the 40s. Winds will be light between 5 to 10 mph from the west that will eventually switch to the north with the passing of the front. This front will most likely be dry, but a light sprinkle cannot be completely ruled out.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cloudy skies will clear out and become mostly clear through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be mild and seasonally warm once again in the low to mid 20s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

High pressure will settle into the region Monday, and as a result, will bring mostly sunny skies and funnel warmer air into the region with a southwesterly breeze. All in turn meaning... warmer temperatures are on the way! Highs will soar into the 50s and they will be widespread across 1011 country. The slight breeze will be from the southwest from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The pattern changes Monday night as rain chances build into the region and will continue for Valentine’s Day. We will have a brief lull in the activity Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon..... because the chance for rain/snow returns Wednesday evening and will turn into snow overnight and continue through Thursday. Skies dry up for Friday and Saturday. Through the course of the new work week temperatures will be on a steep decline to the 20s for Thursday and Friday. Highs rebound by Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

