Suspect arrested after striking NSP cruiser in Omaha

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that OPD’s Able 1 was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa. At approximately 11:35 p.m., Able 1 pilots directed troopers to a residence near 99th and Park Drive, where two troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

When the troopers arrived at the residence, the driver of the Silverado accelerated, drove through the yard, struck a trooper’s cruiser, and fled. The trooper was not seriously injured, but the impact disabled the cruiser. After confirming the trooper was not seriously injured, the other trooper began pursuing the Silverado.

As the vehicle fled, Omaha Police Officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The Silverado came to a stop near an apartment complex near 96th and Nina, at which time the driver fled on foot. OPD Officers were able to locate the driver and take him into custody at approximately midnight. The Silverado was confirmed stolen.

The driver, Darrell Boyer, 29, of Omaha, was lodged in Douglas County Jail for assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Erisman
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan...
Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in...
Person injured in fire near Mead

Latest News

Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
This Sunday marks the biggest event of the year in Sports. Fans are gearing up for the 57th...
Fans ready up for 57th Super Bowl