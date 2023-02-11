Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes. All five people got out safely, along with two dogs. Four dogs died in the home.

The Red Cross is assisting with living arrangements for the family. The cause is still under investigation.

