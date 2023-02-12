Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning.

The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.

BFR said two employees were taken to Bryan West to be evaluated. Both employees have been released from the hospital and are expected to be back to work soon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

