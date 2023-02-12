HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Saturday, Feb. 11)

Grand Island falls in Heartland Hoops Classic to Platteview
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 11, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday Feb. 11th.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26

Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35

Bellevue West 80, Bishop Walsh, Md. 69

Chase County 72, Cambridge 45

Columbus Scotus 53, Columbus Lakeview 49

Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45

Elmwood-Murdock 64, Cornerstone Christian 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Elkhorn Valley 60

Humphrey St. Francis 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47

Kimball 85, Minatare 45

Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35

Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48

Loomis 64, Brady 41

Malcolm 65, Centennial 60

Millard North 52, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Rockhurst, Mo. 37

Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61

Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake, Utah 56

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Sidney 56, Holdrege 43

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51

Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35

Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58

Bertrand 31, Kenesaw 25

Crete 58, Grand Island 35

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Cornerstone Christian 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34

Hay Springs 59, Crawford 26

Kearney 46, Columbus 43

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40

Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27

Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48

Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37

Loomis 50, Brady 32

Millard North 71, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

North Central 50, CWC 33

Omaha Central 78, Norfolk 42

Omaha Nation 51, Tri County Northeast 34

Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Sidney 50, Holdrege 27

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51

Westview 46, Omaha Burke 38

