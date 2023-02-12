HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Saturday, Feb. 11)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday Feb. 11th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Bellevue West 80, Bishop Walsh, Md. 69
Chase County 72, Cambridge 45
Columbus Scotus 53, Columbus Lakeview 49
Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Cornerstone Christian 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Elkhorn Valley 60
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Kimball 85, Minatare 45
Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Loomis 64, Brady 41
Malcolm 65, Centennial 60
Millard North 52, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Rockhurst, Mo. 37
Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61
Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake, Utah 56
Platteview 54, Grand Island 37
Sidney 56, Holdrege 43
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58
Bertrand 31, Kenesaw 25
Crete 58, Grand Island 35
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Cornerstone Christian 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Hay Springs 59, Crawford 26
Kearney 46, Columbus 43
Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40
Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37
Loomis 50, Brady 32
Millard North 71, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
North Central 50, CWC 33
Omaha Central 78, Norfolk 42
Omaha Nation 51, Tri County Northeast 34
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Platteview 54, Grand Island 37
Sidney 50, Holdrege 27
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Westview 46, Omaha Burke 38
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.