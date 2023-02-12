Huskers collect fifth straight dual victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska wrestling team (11-3, 7-1) tallied seven bout victories en route to the Huskers’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers in front of 1,545 fans at the Devaney Center.

No. 5 Brock Hardy (141) highlighted the day with a technical fall, and No. 1 Peyton Robb (157) and No. 2 Mikey Labriola (174) claimed a pair of victories to remain undefeated at 22-0.

Competition started at 197 with No. 10 Silas Allred facing Billy Janzer of Rutgers (10-7, 2-6 Big Ten). Allred scored a pair of takedowns en route to the 6-0 decision. At HWT, Cale Davidson battled No. 21 Boone McDermott, but fell by major decision, 12-3.

Up next, No. 5 Liam Cronin tallied a 3-1 decision over Rutgers’ No. 16 Dean Peterson. Cronin used an escape and a late takedown in Period 3 to claim his third-straight conference victory. Boo Dryden then got the call at 133 against No. 15 Joe Heilmann. Dryden scored an opening takedown, but Heilmann responded to get the 6-3 decision.

With the Huskers trailing 7-6, Hardy flipped the momentum with a major decision over Rutgers’ Devon Britton. Hardy scored a takedown in each period and added eight nearfall points to grab the 18-3 win.

At 149, Dayne Morton struck first with a takedown in period one, answered by an Anthony White escape. A pair of stall warnings against White in the second period added to Morton’s lead. In the final period, White tallied an escape, a takedown and the riding time point to defeat Morton in a 5-3 decision.

Top-ranked Robb (157) kept his perfect record intact with an 11-3 major decision over Andrew Clark. In the opening period, Robb recorded a takedown and two nearfall swipes to jump out to the 4-0 lead. A second period reversal increased his advantage to 6-0 entering the final two minutes. A pair of takedowns and the riding time point secured the major for Robb and stretched Nebraska’s lead to 15-10.

Bubba Wilson (165) used a big third period takedown to defeat Al DeSantis in a 6-3 decision. Wilson tabbed an escape and a takedown in the second period, while DeSantis got an escape of his own. Entering the final period, Wilson led 3-2, but a DeSantis escape tied it up. Wilson’s crucial takedown and the riding time point earned him the win.

Labriola (174) remained undefeated in a 6-2 decision over Jackson Turley. Labriola scored first with a second period escape and takedown. An escape from Turley in the second period and another to open the third brought the score to 3-2. Labriola tallied another takedown and the riding time point to claim the win.

To close the dual, Rutgers forfeited the 184 match and No. 15 Lenny Pinto helped secure the 27-10 Nebraska victory.

Up next, the Huskers will face Arizona State at home on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). Action will be live on BTN.

#10 Nebraska 27, #23 Rutgers 10197: #10 Silas Allred (NEB) dec. Billy Janzer (RUT) 6-0 (NEB 3, RUT 0)285: #21 Boone McDermott (RUT) major dec. Cale Davidson (NEB) 12-3 (RUT 4, NEB 3)125: #5 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. #16 Dean Peterson (RUT) 3-1 (NEB 6, RUT 4)133: #15 Joe Heilmann (RUT) dec. Boo Dryden (NEB) 6-3 (RUT 7, NEB 6)141: #5 Brock Hardy (NEB) tech. fall Devon Britton (RUT) 18-3 (NEB 11, RUT 7)149: Anthony White (RUT) dec. Dayne Morton (NEB) 5-3 (NEB 11, RUT 10)157: #1 Peyton Robb (NEB) major dec. Andrew Clark (RUT) 11-3 (NEB 15, RUT 10)165: Bubba Wilson (NEB) dec. Al DeSantis (RUT) 6-3 (NEB 18, RUT 10)174: #2 Mikey Labriola (NEB) dec. Jackson Turley (RUT) 6-2 (NEB 21, RUT 10)184: #15 Lenny Pinto (NEB) won by forfeit (RUT) (NEB 27, RUT 10)

