Huskers Lose Tight Game at No. 12 Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mich. (KOLN) - Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley each produced double-doubles, but No. 12 Michigan outlasted Nebraska 80-75 at the Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon.

Markowski, a 6-3 sophomore center, led Nebraska with 18 points and tied her career high with 18 rebounds for her fifth consecutive double-double and 13th of the season. Shelley added a double-double of her own with 14 points and 10 assists, while Isabelle Bourne pitched in 18 points and six rebounds. Nebraska slipped to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in the Big Ten, while Michigan improved to 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the conference.

The Huskers hung tough with the Wolverines on the road by playing inside-out, not only getting big production in the paint, but also by hitting 11-of-25 three-pointers, including 5-of-8 combined three-point shooting from Bourne and Markowski.

Nebraska fell behind by 10 points early, but rallied to cut the lead to 36-31 at the half before surging out of the locker room to take a 46-40 lead after back-to-back buckets by Bourne and a three-pointer from Shelley to cap a 7-0 run with just under six minutes left in the third period. Michigan responded with a 6-0 run and eventually regained the lead for good at 53-51 late in the third quarter.

The Huskers finished 47.6 percent (27-of-58) from the field while hitting 10-of-15 free throws. Nebraska also dominated the boards 37-28, but lost the turnover battle 18-10. Michigan also outscored the Big Red 18-10 in points off those turnovers to create the difference on the final scoreboard.

The Wolverines hit 51.8 percent (29-56) of their shots, including 5-of-15 threes, while knocking down 17-of-28 free throws. Leigha Brown led Michigan with 23 points and 10 assists, while Emily Kiser contributed 15 points. Maddie Nolan pitched in 11 points, while Jordan Hobbs added 10 points.

The Huskers hung tough with the Wolverines in the first half thanks to a strong 20 minutes from Markowski who put up 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. Bourne added eight first-half points, including two three-pointers of her own.

Nebraska trailed by 10 points midway through the first quarter, before rallying to pull within 33-31 on a Kendall Moriarty three with 1:20 left in the half. Michigan closed out the second quarter with three straight points to take a 36-31 lead over the Huskers to halftime.

The Huskers, who also got seven first-half points and four assists from Shelley, hit 10-of-26 shots in the opening 20 minutes, including 6-of-15 threes. NU also connected on 5-of-6 free throws, while winning the first-half battle of the boards, 16-15.

Brown, Nolan and Kiser all scored eight first-half points to lead Michigan. The Wolverines hit 13-of-27 first-half shots, including 3-of-8 three-pointers. Michigan also knocked down 7-of-10 free throws. The Wolverines won the first-half turnover battle, 11-8.

Nebraska continues Big Ten road action on Wednesday night when the Huskers travel to Minnesota. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Golden Gophers is set for 7 p.m., with a live video stream for provided for subscribers of B1G+. Fans also can listen across the Huskers Radio Network stations, the Huskers App and Huskers.com

