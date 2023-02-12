Lincolnites celebrate Honest Abe’s birthday

People in Lincoln reflected on where the Capital City got its name from; the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Sunday marks his 214th Birthday, so the Nebraska History Museum put together a party for the distinguished president.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could hear history floating through air—and see it too—in the Nebraska History Museum on Saturday

“This is a fun way to celebrate not only our city, but to celebrate the 16th president,” Ashlee Anderson, the curator of education at the museum, said. “And especially at a time where we are talking about American democracy and thinking about what that means in the past and what that means in the present and the future.”

Musicians crooned the sounds of the 1860s, taking the dozens of guests celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s 214th birthday—which is Sunday—to the past. Folks clad in Civil War uniforms shared stories and artifacts, and kids played with Lincoln Logs and customized their own top hats in honor of Honest Abe.

For reenactor Paul Lahowetz, history is a thing you wear as much as it is a thing you read.

“It wasn’t just a character in a history book,” Lahowetz said. “There were lots of people living their lives regardless of the history that was around it. Lots of people forget about the little people.”

That history came to life in simple ways, in reenactments of the Gettysburg Address. And then there were the heady discussions of why Lincoln mattered then and matters still today.

“I like to say if we don’t understand our past, we won’t understand our present,” Anderson said. “And this is a really great way to reflect on that and look toward the future.”

The Nebraska History Museum recently opened the Smithsonian’s Traveling “American Democracy” exhibit on the third floor. That exhibit explores America’s political history, from its founding through Lincoln’s time and onto the present moment.

