Monday Forecast: Sunny & seasonally warm with rain chances on the horizon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off pretty nice with sunshine and high temperatures soaring way above average. However, changes are on the way Monday night into Tuesday as widespread rain moves into the area. We’ve got quite an active weather week ahead of us...

Mostly sunny skies and southwesterly winds will be the ones to thank for a warm February Monday! A few areas of low-level clouds and patchy fog are possible in the morning hours, but mostly sunny skies will be abundant by the afternoon. High temperatures will high the upper 40s to the 60s across the 1011 region. I think Lincoln will hit the 60-degree mark and if we do.... it’ll be the first time since December 2nd of 2022. Talk about a pretty nice February day. Winds will be between 10-15 mph in the morning and then we will see them pick up with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon hours.

However, changes will take place Monday evening with increasing cloud cover from the southwest, plus the chance for isolated rain showers across the state as we go into the bedtime hours. This will all come ahead of a low-pressure system and an associated cold front that will completely move through the area by Tuesday night.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the overnight hours with breezy conditions. Winds will be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. As mentioned above, isolated rain showers will become more widespread across the southern half of Nebraska after the midnight hour. Rain will be light to moderate, and we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. The combination of cloud cover, southerly winds and precipitation will prevent low temperatures from falling all that much. Low temperatures will only fall to the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Gear up for a soggy, breezy and slightly cooler day on Tuesday... or Valentine’s Day. The cold front and low-pressure system will continue to sweep through the eastern half of the state throughout the day. The system will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall and the chance for a few rumbles of thunder to central and eastern areas through the evening hours. However, the colder air that will funnel in behind the system may cause some of the precipitation to take the form of snow or mixed precipitation for central and northeastern areas through the afternoon to the evening. The cold front and precipitation will likely be over by the time we head to bed on Tuesday night, with just a few lingering showers or snow flurries possible through the overnight.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected Tuesday morning through the evening in the eastern half of Nebraska. Plus a few rumbles of thunder is possible. (KOLN)

Tuesday high temperatures will span the mid 30s to the mid 50s due to the cold front. It will be coldest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast. It will be a breezy day with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

When it’s all said and done, we could be looking at some beneficial rainfall in the eastern half of the state. However, it is important to note that with recent warmer temperatures and warm conditions on Monday will likely cause the snow that is still on the ground to melt. The ground may not be thawed enough to fully absorb both the snowmelt and rainfall but there will be room for the runoff to go into the waterways. Therefore, any flooding potential would likely be due to ice jams in the river.

Precipitation Potential Monday through Tuesday (KOLN)

Another system moves through Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon and will bring the chance for snow along with cold and breezy to windy conditions. Dry quieter conditions will return by the end of the work week and will continue into the weekend. Overall temperatures will take a tumble through the course of the work week before rebounding by the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

