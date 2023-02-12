NSAA district wrestling championships
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school wrestling districts wrapped up on Saturday. The only host team in Lincoln was Lincoln East who hosted the A-2 district tournament.
The Spartans had 13 of 14 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament next week. East won the team title with a total of 242.5 points.
Lincoln Southwest finished in second place in the A-2 district with 164.5 points.
The NSAA state tournament is in Omaha at the CHI Health Center next week from February 16-18.
