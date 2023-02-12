Over 70 bicyclists gather for 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride’

The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and...
The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and that’s exactly what some bikers did.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and that’s exactly what some folks did.

More than 70 bicyclists gathered for the 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride,’ although Saturday morning’s ride wasn’t really frosty at all.

With temperatures above 40 degrees, Stephanie Spearman—who organized the event—said it brought bicyclists of all backgrounds together for a day of exercise and fun.

“We tend to draw a lot of people and I think everybody is just dying to get outside,” Spearman said. “Get on their bikes and just something fun to do and participate with your friends.”

After the ride, organizers provided the cyclists with a meal. The event aimed to assist in community outreach. Organizers collected socks for the People’s City Mission and gave away a free bike to one lucky participant.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
Nicholas Erisman
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan...
Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in...
Person injured in fire near Mead

Latest News

Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: A brief “cool” down with more clouds
Suspect arrested after striking NSP cruiser in Omaha
Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices