Over 70 bicyclists gather for 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and that’s exactly what some folks did.

More than 70 bicyclists gathered for the 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride,’ although Saturday morning’s ride wasn’t really frosty at all.

With temperatures above 40 degrees, Stephanie Spearman—who organized the event—said it brought bicyclists of all backgrounds together for a day of exercise and fun.

“We tend to draw a lot of people and I think everybody is just dying to get outside,” Spearman said. “Get on their bikes and just something fun to do and participate with your friends.”

After the ride, organizers provided the cyclists with a meal. The event aimed to assist in community outreach. Organizers collected socks for the People’s City Mission and gave away a free bike to one lucky participant.

