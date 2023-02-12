Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships

The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two...
The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level.(Sarah Hartman)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy.

The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.

For LPS dancers, the routine began almost a year before the state finals. It’s a season of early mornings and late nights.

“We’ve been working so hard,” said Ava Freeman, a senior Southwest dancer. “We’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into this and so just knowing that all our hard work paid off, it was a really cool moment.”

That work brought them to the biggest stage in high school dance last weekend: National Dance Team Championships in Florida.

The Lincoln Southwest Emeralds finished third in the large varsity-kick division, and the Lincoln East Apollinaire’s got eighth in the medium jazz division.

“We came together, and we were able to overcome,” said Brinley Kingston, a senior Southwest dancer. “There’s so much that gets thrown at you in the dance season; injuries, just everything that you can think of gets thrown at you. But as a team, we can all come together and individually be one big unit.”

For many of the dancers, the last stretch of the season is bitter sweet. Their coaches say they’re proud the teams left it all out on the dance floor.

“That’s one staple of Lincoln East,” said Lincoln East Coach Sarah Hartman. “They’re such strong performers. and they really make you feel something when you watch them dance.”

Hartman said the team had a top ten finish in nationals before, but LSW Coach Lindsey Hinze said that as far as she knows, it’s a first for her school.

Now, the thoughts of the dancers and coaches turn to this Thursday for the state competition in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
Nicholas Erisman
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan...
Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media
Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices

Latest News

Two Lincoln schools perform at UDA National Dance Team Championship in Florida
Two Lincoln schools perform at UDA National Dance Team Championship in Florida
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students compete with start-up ideas
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students compete with start-up ideas
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Sunny & seasonally warm with rain chances on the horizon