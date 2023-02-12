Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy.

The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.

For LPS dancers, the routine began almost a year before the state finals. It’s a season of early mornings and late nights.

“We’ve been working so hard,” said Ava Freeman, a senior Southwest dancer. “We’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into this and so just knowing that all our hard work paid off, it was a really cool moment.”

That work brought them to the biggest stage in high school dance last weekend: National Dance Team Championships in Florida.

The Lincoln Southwest Emeralds finished third in the large varsity-kick division, and the Lincoln East Apollinaire’s got eighth in the medium jazz division.

“We came together, and we were able to overcome,” said Brinley Kingston, a senior Southwest dancer. “There’s so much that gets thrown at you in the dance season; injuries, just everything that you can think of gets thrown at you. But as a team, we can all come together and individually be one big unit.”

For many of the dancers, the last stretch of the season is bitter sweet. Their coaches say they’re proud the teams left it all out on the dance floor.

“That’s one staple of Lincoln East,” said Lincoln East Coach Sarah Hartman. “They’re such strong performers. and they really make you feel something when you watch them dance.”

Hartman said the team had a top ten finish in nationals before, but LSW Coach Lindsey Hinze said that as far as she knows, it’s a first for her school.

Now, the thoughts of the dancers and coaches turn to this Thursday for the state competition in Grand Island.

