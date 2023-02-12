University of Nebraska-Lincoln students compete with start-up ideas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln aimed to instill some business savvy into its students this weekend with the ‘48-hour Challenge.’

About 30 people competed in the multi-day event, breaking up into several teams to drill down on an idea. It started with pitches on Friday night and continued through a caffeine-fueled Saturday and Sunday with testing and mentor help.

The goal by the end: to present a functional start-up.

“I love to be a sponge and learn as much as possible and I think this is one of those experience where, even if I fail, I’m failing forward,” said Eric Yim, a challenge participant. “So if I ever have an idea in the future, I know how to better develop that.”

One team of six is working on an idea that aims to help students via an AI productivity assistant. The teams presented those ideas in front of a room on Sunday evening, and cash prizes went to some of the top finishers.

