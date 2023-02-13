28-year-old arrested after assaulting LPD Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday morning after assaulting an officer while attempting to flee from LPD.

LPD surrounded a residence near 19th and Sumner Street looking for an individual with several active warrants just before 2 a.m.

Nathan M. Shepard exited the building through a first story window and attempted to flee the property. According to officers, Shepard encountered two officers outside, and tackled one of them, causing neck, head, and hand injuries to the officer.

LPD said Shepard then escaped the grasp of the second officer and continued to flee, but other officers in the area were able to take Shepard into custody.

Shepard was taken to jail and cited for third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest second offense, and obstructing a police officer. Shepard’s previous warrants included misdemeanor assault investigation, flee to avoid arrest investigation, and an active misdemeanor warrant.

