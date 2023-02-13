British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest

(MGN)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation.

The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.

The nature of the allegations has not been revealed.

Omaha Police confirmed that British law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, but OPD is not involved in the case.

The British investigators left Omaha Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

-

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate
The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two...
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m.
Lincoln firefighters rescue person from truck that rolled on its side
Police respond to two-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln
Police respond to two-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln
Nathan M Shepard
Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase
Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash
Students on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says