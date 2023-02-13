Grand Island teen arrested following vehicle theft with dog inside

By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager was arrested Sunday night after stealing a vehicle with a dog in the back seat.

According to GIPD, the incident happened in the parking lot of Coffin’s Corner gas station on North Eddy Street at about 9:50 p.m. Police spotted the vehicle twice after the incident but the 15-year-old teenager fled both times.

GIPD said the victim had also left their cellphone in the car. About two hours after the incident, the owner was able to make contact with the teen using that stolen phone. The teenager then dropped the dog off at the victim’s home and ditched the vehicle a few blocks away.

Police were able to locate the juvenile with the help of a K-9. The teenager is currently in a juvenile detention center facing multiple charges.

