The Killers set as Steelhouse Omaha opener

More concert & event announcements expected in coming weeks for Omaha’s newest venue
Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest performance venue, opens in May 2023.
Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest performance venue, opens in May 2023.(Omaha Performing Arts)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two years to the day of the announcement of the development of Omaha’s newest venue, the very first opening act will take the stage.

Omaha Performing Arts announced Monday morning that The Killers will launch two weeks of grand opening events for Steelhouse Omaha, the city’s newest mid-sized concert venue.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday for the May 12 performance.

“All tickets are $75 general admission,” according to Monday’s news release from O-pa.

JUST ANNOUNCED, #SteelhouseOmaha opening night, The Killers! Tickets on sale Friday, Feb.17th at 10 AM at TicketMaster.com 🎟️ This is a grand opening weekend you don't want to miss! 🎸

Posted by Omaha Performing Arts on Monday, February 13, 2023

Steelhouse, located at 11th and Dodge streets, will be the third venue on O-pa’s lineup behind the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center. The venue can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

“The opening weekend festivities will include more bands and performances, a community open house, and family activities,” the O-pa release states.

More information and announcements on other opening events and activities, including concerts, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate
The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two...
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

Latest News

Parents of children who have been held in juvenile detention centers like the Douglas County...
Frustrated parents seek middle step in treatment of Nebraska youths in juvenile justice
Nathan M Shepard
28-year-old arrested after assaulting LPD Officer
Sunny and mild.
Monday Forecast: Sunny & seasonally mild with rain chances on the horizon
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night