The Killers set as Steelhouse Omaha opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two years to the day of the announcement of the development of Omaha’s newest venue, the very first opening act will take the stage.

Omaha Performing Arts announced Monday morning that The Killers will launch two weeks of grand opening events for Steelhouse Omaha, the city’s newest mid-sized concert venue.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday for the May 12 performance.

“All tickets are $75 general admission,” according to Monday’s news release from O-pa.

JUST ANNOUNCED, #SteelhouseOmaha opening night, The Killers! Tickets on sale Friday, Feb.17th at 10 AM at TicketMaster.com 🎟️ This is a grand opening weekend you don't want to miss! 🎸 Posted by Omaha Performing Arts on Monday, February 13, 2023

Steelhouse, located at 11th and Dodge streets, will be the third venue on O-pa’s lineup behind the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center. The venue can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

“The opening weekend festivities will include more bands and performances, a community open house, and family activities,” the O-pa release states.

More information and announcements on other opening events and activities, including concerts, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

