Lincoln Running Company gives tips for jogging outdoors

Spring is around the corner and getting motivated along with new running shoes can help in achieving half marathon goals.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring is around the corner and whether you’re running in the Lincoln marathon and half-marathon in May, or just going on a daily walk there are ways to get motivated and get outside.

Ann Ringlein with the Lincoln Running Company said the best advice for those wanting to make a new habit is simply getting out there and finding a buddy to join a running group. She said it’s best to have a group of people to keep the motivation high, it also decreases the chance that someone might try to bail on the training session.

It’s also important to find a proper pair of shoes to lace up. Ringlein said the best shoe out there is the one that molds to your foot and doesn’t feel like it’s weighing you down.

“You should have a pair of shoes that get’s you excited to get up and go use them in the morning,” Ringlein said. “I’m like ‘Oh these shoes will get you up in the morning, I promise you’ll think I’ll put those shoes on and they’ll feel great.’ so you want shoes that are working for you.

For those interested in joining a training group for the half marathon, Ringlein coaches a long group run. You can find out more information on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate
The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two...
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m.
Lincoln firefighters rescue person from truck that rolled on its side
Police respond to two-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln
Police respond to two-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln
Nathan M Shepard
Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase
Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash