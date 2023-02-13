Man arrested after running from three-vehicle crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said their K-9 helped track down a man who ran from the scene of an injury accident on Saturday.

LPD was dispatched to the crash at 70th and O Streets at 1:07 a.m.

Police said a man in a Mercedes eastbound on O Street violated a traffic signal and hit a Ford truck on 70th Street that was turning onto O Street. Police said the collision caused the truck to strike a Cadillac.

Police said the 49-year-old driver of the Mercedes ran from the scene and was later found nearby with the help of a police service dog.

Williams was transported to jail and cited for Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident, Driving During Suspension, Driving Under the Influence (.101), Violating a Traffic Signal and No Proof of Insurance.

Several passengers from the Mercedes and the Ford were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

