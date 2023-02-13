McCook inmate on the run

MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook Police said they are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Work Ethic Camp (WEC).

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release that Ronald Grant #63102 was with a staff member and two other inmates emptying trash in the north parking lot around 7:49 p.m. Sunday when he took off running west and headed south.

Local law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol have been notified.

Grant started his sentence on November 15, 2005. He was sentenced to 29 to 44 years for charges out of Lancaster County that include manslaughter, assault by a confined person and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He has a parole hearing scheduled for July 2023 and a tentative release date of November 18, 2029.

Grant is a 39-year old Native American man, 5′ 10″, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

WEC is a minimum B security facility with a focus on programming and treatment in order to prepare individuals for release. Individuals housed at this facility may be permitted to complete job and program assignments in the community with intermittent supervision. Minimum B custody is a lower custody level and is served in a less restrictive facility.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.