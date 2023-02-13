NE softball’s Wallace earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior right-hander Courtney Wallace was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. This marks Wallace’s first career pitcher-of-the-week honor.

Wallace was honored after posting a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and three shutouts at the Houston Invitational last weekend. She opened the series with a one-hit shutout over Lamar, helping the Huskers to an 8-0 five-inning victory. Against Houston, Wallace held the Cougars to five hits while striking out five in NU’s 7-0 win. In the final game of the weekend, Wallace blanked previously unbeaten Virginia, leading the Big Red to a 2-0 victory.

Wallace only gave up 12 hits over 19.0 innings and did not allow an extra-base hit, limiting opposing hitters to a paltry .174 average. She added 14 strikeouts and only three runners advanced past second base in her three complete games. Wallace was the only pitcher in the conference to record three wins in the opening weekend of the season. She ranks first in the nation in shutout victories, wins and ERA after the first weekend of the season.

Wallace is the first Husker to be named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week in nearly seven years, as Cassie McClure was the last Husker to be the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week when she took home the honor on April 15, 2016.

Rutgers’ Kyleigh Sand was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week and Minnesota’s Jess Oakland was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.