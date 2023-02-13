Nebraska State Patrol investigates Washington County in-custody death

Nebraska State Trooper
Nebraska State Trooper(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident during which a 38-year-old man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in Arlington. The incident occurred Friday afternoon.

According to NSP, Washington County deputies were called for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of N. 9th Street in Arlington. Upon arrival, deputies were allowed inside the residence by an occupant and observed a man holding a firearm. The man was later identified as 38-year-old Donald Moreno.

The deputies evacuated multiple children from the home. After speaking with the Moreno for several minutes, deputies heard a single gunshot and located Moreno deceased. No deputies discharged their weapon, and no others were injured during the incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the incident as an in-custody death. Nebraska state statute requires a grand jury investigation for in-custody deaths. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Douglas County Crime Lab has assisted in this investigation.

