Nebraska State Patrol seeks information on disappearance of Thayer County man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person who went missing from Bruning on Feb. 2.

According to officials, 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was last seen at his place of employment, Bruning Grain and Feed Company, on Feb. 2.

Balluch is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. He is described as a white male, 5′6″ tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes, brown hair, and a light beard. He was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or information about his disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

