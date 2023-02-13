Lincoln firefighters rescue person from truck that rolled on its side

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck landed on its side. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to cut off the roof of the truck in order to rescue an individual in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m. (Eddie Messel)

