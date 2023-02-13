Tuesday Forecast: Wet weather returns on Tuesday; snow looming later this week?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an absolutely stunning start to the week with temperatures reaching the low 60s in Lincoln, we’ll see more active weather over the next several days with a pair of systems set to swing through the state. The forecast is headlined by wet weather across the area for the day on Tuesday, with colder and snowy conditions returning Wednesday afternoon and into the day on Thursday. The good news is that the colder weather doesn’t look to stick around long with temperatures rebounding back to the upper 40s to low 50s by the upcoming weekend.

The weather should remain quiet tonight and into most of the overnight hours, but our first system will approach the area from the south and will begin to bring in isolated to scattered rain by early Tuesday morning. Through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, rain will become more widespread with off and on light to moderate rain expected through the day on Tuesday. Some wet snow with light accumulations will be possible on the western edge of the precipitation shield for parts of western and central Nebraska. If we do see some snow, expect a wet, slushy snow that should melt pretty quickly. Some isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either with an outside chance of an isolated severe storm or two in extreme southeastern Nebraska. The SPC has even outlined parts of Pawnee, Nemaha, and Richardson counties with a marginal risk for severe weather.

Clouds and rain will dominate most of Tuesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. (KOLN)

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across extreme southeastern Nebraska on Tuesday as a few elevated thunderstorms could produce some marginally severe hail. (KOLN)

The rain should be very beneficial as most of central and eastern Nebraska has seen a very dry first half of February. In fact, Lincoln hasn’t seen any measurable precipitation through the first 13 days of the month. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between about 0.25″ to 0.75″ for central and eastern Nebraska. Some localized spots could see up to 1.00″ of rain through Tuesday evening.

Widespread light to moderate rain is expected on Tuesday for much of central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain should end from west to east as we move through Tuesday evening. We’ll see only a short break before our next system begins to approach the area. This second system includes an upper level trough, ushering in colder air and eventually snow to the area.

Snow is expected to push into the area by Wednesday evening with snow pushing out of the area by Thursday evening. (KOLN)

Details still need to be ironed out, but the forecast as of now would have snow showers beginning across parts of western Nebraska by Wednesday morning into the afternoon with snow eventually transitioning across southern Nebraska into eastern and southeastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Snow could potentially be moderate to heavy at times, and coupled with strong winds, could create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Areas of reduced visibility and snow covered roads will make for difficult travelling conditions Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. In Lincoln in particular, the Thursday morning commute looks like it could get pretty messy. Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for parts southern and southeastern Nebraska from 12 PM Wednesday to 12 PM Thursday. The system does look to be fairly fast, so snow should end from west to east Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for far southern and southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas from midday Wednesday to midday Thursday for the potential of moderate to heavy snow. (KOLN)

Total snowfall amounts are expected to be highest across parts of northern Kansas and into southern and parts of southeastern Nebraska. The forecast as of Monday afternoon has a swath of 3″ to 6″ in these areas with 1″ to 3″ of snow further to the north - including in the Lincoln, Omaha, as well as the Tri-Cities. As always, this swath of heavier snow will greatly depend on the track of the storm system and you’ll need to stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the event unfolding. The map you see below will change - and likely change several times - before it actually starts snowing!

A swath of moderate to potentially heavy snow is expected across southern Nebraska from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, we reached the top of the mountain on Monday with highs well into the 50s and 60s across parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Cooler and breezy weather is expected for Tuesday with high temperatures retreating into the upper 30s to low 50s from west to east across the state. In Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, it will still be a mild day with highs in the low 50s, but it will be a wet and breezy day.

Cooler weather arrives on Tuesday, though it will still be quite mild for mid-February for some. Look for highs to still reach the low 50s for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures continue to retreat into the day on Wednesday as our next system approaches. Look for below average high temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s across the state with even colder wind chills as winds stay quite breezy through the day on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will fall to the teens, 20s, and low 30s. (KOLN)

Thursday will the coldest day of the next week with highs falling into the mid to upper 20s across eastern Nebraska. With blustery winds expected again on Thursday, look for it to feel even colder.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next week with highs in the 20s and 30s across the state, but breezy winds will make it feel even colder. (KOLN)

Temperatures do rebound into the weekend with highs back in the 40s by Saturday and low 50s by Sunday with dry weather for the holiday weekend.

Rain and snow are expected to impact the area over the next several days with drier and warmer weather returning by the weekend. (KOLN)

