Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate
The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two...
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

Latest News

Parents of children who have been held in juvenile detention centers like the Douglas County...
Frustrated parents seek middle step in treatment of Nebraska youths in juvenile justice
Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest performance venue, opens in May 2023.
The Killers set as Steelhouse Omaha opener
Nathan M Shepard
28-year-old arrested after assaulting LPD Officer
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk