The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music band The Chicks are planning a concert at CHI Health Center arena in August.

Ben Harper is set to open for The Chicks, who formally dropped “Dixie” from their name in 2020, for their Aug. 30 concert at CHI Health Center arena as well as their concert in Sioux Falls, S.D., two days later.

Tickets for their 2023 world tour go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24; with presale opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday and closing at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Chicks World Tour 2023

With special guests @MarenMorris, @wildrivers and @BenHarper in select cites.



Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!



Tickets: https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ #CHX2023 pic.twitter.com/RRqXKE2T8W — The Chicks (@thechicks) February 14, 2023

Other tour stops in the region include the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Aug. 19; and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 29. They and Harper will also perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 16; at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Aug. 17; at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on Aug. 25 — with Wild Rivers instead of Harper; and at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 26.

