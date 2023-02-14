The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer

Country music concert tour stop also planned for Sioux Falls
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.(NBC15)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music band The Chicks are planning a concert at CHI Health Center arena in August.

Ben Harper is set to open for The Chicks, who formally dropped “Dixie” from their name in 2020, for their Aug. 30 concert at CHI Health Center arena as well as their concert in Sioux Falls, S.D., two days later.

Tickets for their 2023 world tour go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24; with presale opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday and closing at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Other tour stops in the region include the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Aug. 19; and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 29. They and Harper will also perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 16; at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Aug. 17; at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on Aug. 25 — with Wild Rivers instead of Harper; and at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m.
Lincoln firefighters rescue person from truck that rolled on its side
43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning
Nebraska State Patrol seeks information on disappearance of Thayer County man
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after running from three-vehicle crash in east Lincoln
Nathan M Shepard
Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase

Latest News

Tiffany Anderson has owned House of Flowers in the Capital City for seven years. This is her...
Local flower shop prepares for Valentines Day
Lincoln Youth Complex lease approved
Lincoln Youth Complex lease approved
Temperatures will continue to be mild, especially in southeastern Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: Wet weather returns on Tuesday; snow looming later this week?
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new DHHS Chief Medical Officer