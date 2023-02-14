Former NSP employee who stole $1.2M in drugs takes plea deal

Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job as an NSP evidence tech.(KOLN)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska State Patrol employee has taken a plea deal in a federal case involving over $1.2 million of stolen drugs from NSP’s evidence locker.

Anna Idigima pled guilty to one of the charges: conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, a detectable amount of fentanyl, and marijuana.

As part of the deal, two charges related to distributing drugs that lead to serious bodily injury were dismissed.

The investigation into Idigima led investigators to believe the stolen drugs she redistributed were responsible for a number of overdoses in Lincoln.

While she won’t be charged with it, the plea agreement said the fact that three people were injured, and she used a position of trust will factor into her sentencing.

She could face 20 years to life in prison and pay up to a $10 million fine. If released, she would also have to be on parole for at least five years.

Her co-defendant, George Weaver Jr. has not taken a plea deal and he is due back in court at the end of next month.

Sentencing for Idigima is scheduled for March 25th at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Vine Streets on Monday at 12:20 p.m.
Lincoln firefighters rescue person from truck that rolled on its side
43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning
Nebraska State Patrol seeks information on disappearance of Thayer County man
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after running from three-vehicle crash in east Lincoln
Nathan M Shepard
Lincoln Police say man with warrants tackled officer during chase

Latest News

Six deputized students helped fellow classmates register to vote at Southeast
LPS helps students become registered voters
Matt Wynn, executive director of the Flatwater Free Press and the Nebraska journalism Trust...
Judge sides with Flatwater Free Press in public records case
Lincoln Standing Bear High School will open with freshmen and sophomores only
Singing Valentines
Lincoln Continentals Singing Valentines