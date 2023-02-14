Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new DHHS Chief Medical Officer

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new Chief Medical Officer for the Division of Public Health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Pillen announced Tuesday he’s appointing Timothy A. Tesmer, M.D. to the role. According to Pillen, Tesmer comes to the role from his private practice, Tesmer ENT.

“I am excited to have Dr. Tesmer join DHHS,” said Pillen. “Dr. Tesmer is a distinguished physician and surgeon with over 35 years of practice. His expertise will be pivotal in serving Nebraskans as our Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in helping people live better lives under his leadership.”

Before beginning his practice, Tesmer was with the CHI’s Physician Network/ENT Nebraska and served as a physician specializing in ear, nose and throat otolaryngology.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of this great state,” said Tesmer. “I look forward to working with Governor Pillen, CEO Smith, and the entire DHHS team to help Nebraskans live better and healthier lives.”

Tesmer will begin his new role on March 27, 2023.

