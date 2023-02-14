Grand Island man charged in child exploitation investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is charged in Hall County Court with five felonies of possession of child pornography.

The charges come following a child exploitation investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, which assistance from the Grand Island Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavit, Google reported one of its Google Drive users in June 2022 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for having images of child porn.

A cybertip was made and forwarded on to authorities, where an investigation got underway.

Further investigation led NSP to perform a search warrant on a residence at 904 W 16th St. in Grand Island, where numerous images of child pornography were located.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

