HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Monday, Feb. 13)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from sub-district match ups from Monday, Feb. 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Elba 32
Aurora 36, Central City 22
Axtell 48, Loomis 39
Bishop Neumann 49, Arlington 41
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Brady 45, Franklin 14
CWC 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34 (OT)
Diller-Odell 56, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 44
Dorchester 42, Pawnee City 17
Exeter-Milligan 57, Friend 26
Giltner 27, Harvard 19
Holdrege 38, Cozad 22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25
Maxwell 43, Hi-Line 41
Mead 22, St. Edward 8
Mitchell 44, Hemingford 22
Omaha Concordia 64, Boys Town 18
Omaha Duchesne Academy 48, Omaha Westview 28
Palmyra 45, Louisville 33
Red Cloud 42, Kenesaw 35
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Sutherland 30
South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53
St. Paul 52, Gibbon 27
Stanton 57, Lutheran High Northeast 53
Tri County 34, Johnson County Central 28
Twin Loup 54, Burwell 26
Twin River 39, Riverside 19
Wallace 35, Dundy County Stratton 27
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.