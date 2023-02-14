HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Monday, Feb. 13)

Isabelle Peters propels Tri County over JCC
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from sub-district match ups from Monday, Feb. 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Elba 32

Aurora 36, Central City 22

Axtell 48, Loomis 39

Bishop Neumann 49, Arlington 41

Boyd County 63, Creighton 34

Brady 45, Franklin 14

CWC 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34 (OT)

Diller-Odell 56, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 44

Dorchester 42, Pawnee City 17

Exeter-Milligan 57, Friend 26

Giltner 27, Harvard 19

Holdrege 38, Cozad 22

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25

Maxwell 43, Hi-Line 41

Mead 22, St. Edward 8

Mitchell 44, Hemingford 22

Omaha Concordia 64, Boys Town 18

Omaha Duchesne Academy 48, Omaha Westview 28

Palmyra 45, Louisville 33

Red Cloud 42, Kenesaw 35

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Sutherland 30

South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53

St. Paul 52, Gibbon 27

Stanton 57, Lutheran High Northeast 53

Tri County 34, Johnson County Central 28

Twin Loup 54, Burwell 26

Twin River 39, Riverside 19

Wallace 35, Dundy County Stratton 27

