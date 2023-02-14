Inmate missing from Lincoln arrested by Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who went missing from a low-custody corrections center in Lincoln was arrested and is facing new charges.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Christopher Foster went missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center on Feb. 8, 2023.

The Lincoln Community Corrections Center has a lower custody level and lets inmates have work opportunities, attend school and go to religious services without direct supervision.

Foster allegedly removed his electronic monitor when he left the facility. He was arrested two days later on Feb. 10 by the Omaha Police Department.

On Feb. 10, Omaha Police officers were called to an address for a “check a wellbeing” call. When they arrived they found Foster and he allegedly told the officers that he ran away from the corrections center. A woman also spoke with the officers and allegedly said that Foster believed the two were in a relationship, but they were just friends. She claimed Foster took her cell phone for several days and threatened to commit crimes of violence against others if she left their relationship.

Christopher Foster (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Foster is facing new charges including terroristic threats. Foster was in Douglas County Court Monday for the charge and was given a $75,000 bond.

Foster’s sentence began on Jan. 5, 2021, and he was sentenced to four to six years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of Aug. 15, 2023.

