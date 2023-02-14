Lancaster County mails out early vote applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office mailed early vote request forms to Lincoln voters on the Permanent Early Vote Request list on Monday.

According to Todd Wiltgen, Lancaster County Commissioner, voters on the list should expect to receive the forms in their mailboxes within the next few days.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow-colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive a ballot by mail.

The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov

An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website. Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.

Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.

Voters may request early vote ballots for both the April 4 City Primary Election and May 2 City General Election.

The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots for the City Primary Election is Monday, March 20, 2023.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot for the City Primary Election is Friday, March 24, 2023, at 6 p.m.

