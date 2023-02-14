Lincoln City Councilors approve lease for Lincoln Youth Complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A major hurdle has been cleared for a new college and youth baseball and softball complex to come to Lincoln.

In a 4-to-0 vote, Lincoln City Councilors approved a 35-year lease for the Lincoln Youth Complex. The $27 million project will be located near 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway. It’ll have eight turf fields, used in part by the Nebraska Wesleyan softball and baseball teams, and for youth tournaments.

There’s no timeline when construction could start, but developers have previously said they’d like to get going as soon as possible.

