Lincoln flower shop preps for their Super Bowl: Valentine’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tiffany Anderson has owned House of Flowers in the Capital City for seven years. This is her 20th Valentine’s Day working as a florist and it’s a rush she looks forward to every year.

“We bring in about 15,000 stems for this couple of days,” Anderson said.

Today is essentially their Super Bowl.

“It gets really hectic; we limit our website orders,” she said. “We bring in 5, 6, 7, 8 extra drivers and we will bring in extra staff that will help us for that couple of days so we can get that quantity out,” Anderson said.

The prepping and planning for Valentine’s Day started back in June.

“We plan this months in advance to see possibly what the trends are that we’re going to do in February,” Anderson said.

It’s a challenge that Anderson finds exciting.

“We’ll start getting kind of frenzied in here, a calm, nice frenzy,” Anderson said.

It’s more then just flowers. They get to see relationships bloom. Anderson recalls when one gentleman came in to buy a bouquet.

“We talked about it, ‘He was like, I got my first date,’” Anderson said.

And made a tradition.

“He would come in every so often, pretty frequently and buy her flowers,” Anderson said.

Two years later the couple is now married.

“Every month he would send something, he was just so ecstatic,” Anderson said. “But I remember his first date, he was so nervous and we talked about it all the way up to his wedding,” Anderson said.

From first dates to years of marriage and everything else in between, Anderson estimates they will have about 350 orders leading up to Valentine’s Day.

“It’s so great, the community’s great here, it’s awesome, we have an awesome group here,” she said. “It’s a team effort.”

