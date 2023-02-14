LPS helps students become registered voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of city elections in 2023, Lincoln Public Schools is doing its part to help students register to vote.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Southeast High School held a voter registration drive for students to become registered voters.

Six senior students at Southeast were deputized by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner to assist their classmates through the process.

With online registration becoming easier and more accessible, drive organizers touted the importance of still having in-person registration opportunities.

“Everything seems to be all online these days, so it’s kind of nice to sit down with a person who will talk you through the registering process,” said Poppy Morrow, a senior at Southeast and deputy assistant. “It’s good to be face-to-face with someone and it gets you inspired and excited about voting.”

David Peters is a social studies teacher at Southeast who has been involved in the yearly drive for 20 years. He also agrees face-to-face support is necessary.

“This is their first experience and they’re just dipping their toe in it,” said Peters. “Maybe it feels a little more personal, or they have a little bit more ownership in it.”

By the end of the day, Southeast registered 174 new voters, and all other LPS high schools will have the same opportunity in the upcoming weeks.

Per Nebraska state law, students age 18 and older as well as 17-year-olds turning 18 before November 7th are eligible to register this year to vote in this year’s city elections.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.