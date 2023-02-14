Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests parole absconder in Orleans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Orleans man who had absconded from parole supervision.

Earlier this week, NSP received information that 40-year-old David Wengler, who had absconded from discretionary parole in March 2022, was living at a residence in Orleans. Tuesday morning, the NSP SWAT Team served a search warrant at the residence of 316 S. Maple St. in Orleans.

Officials said Wengler was taken into custody without incident. Wengler had been on parole following a sentence for 2nd degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and assault by a confined person. He was lodged in Phelps County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.