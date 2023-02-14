Our Town Kearney: The Bricks

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for great shopping, dining and cultural opportunities in Kearney, then look no further than a popular district called “The Bricks”.

10/11 NOW caught up with Kelsey Anderson who is the Kearney Downtown Coordinator to talk about this. She said the area is where Kearney was born, so it’s a very historic area, and the district obviously gets its name from the brick streets.

“I would say what makes it the most unique is the amount of options that are here,” Anderson said. “It’s more than just retail down here. There is obviously retail spaces, but there are also dining spaces, there’s nightlife and entertainment, and there is also a lot of arts and culture on The Bricks. It really just has it all. There are a lot of hidden gems down here.”

We visited with Anderson in a business on The Bricks called “Nest: Space”. It’s one of many unique businesses you can find.

“Nest: Space is a co-working area,” Anderson said. “You can come, bring your laptop, rent a space, and do your work. Another attraction here is The World Theatre. They’ve done a lot of work at the theater a few years back. They are now up and operating in full force. They have the candy shop open, and they are running shows often.”

“It’s really special downtown,” Anderson said. “On a personal level, I grew up outside of Kearney. I always looked forward to coming to downtown Kearney, because I knew there was going to be special shops that you can’t find other places. My advice to anyone coming here is, pick a day to hit The Bricks. Try to find a new favorite, whether it be a favorite retail location, a one-of-a-kind small business, or a new cuisine you’ve never tried. I just say, dedicate a day to come here and walk The Bricks. You are bound to find something new.”

Anderson said there’s lots of pride on The Bricks.

“The business and property owners are so passionate down here,” Anderson said. “It’s always changing and growing. Many of the buildings are historic, and we continue to work on preserving the history and the historic integrity of the buildings. That’s a huge priority for us downtown.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.