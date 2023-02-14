Police investigating burglary at northeast Lincoln vape shop

(WABI)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop just south of North 48th and Fremont Streets.

According to LPD, officers arrived at the shop on the report of a burglary alarm at 3:44 a.m. Officers observed the front glass door had been shattered and employees were already on the scene.

Security video showed two unknown people breaking the front glass door with what appeared to be a gardening tool. Police said the thieves then entered the store and stole various items from the shelves.

LPD said the store sustained $550 in damage, as well as $500 in stolen merchandise.

Officials encourages anyone with information to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

