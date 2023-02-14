Stolen vehicle used in southeast Lincoln hit and run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A stolen vehicle was used in a southeast Lincoln hit-and-run on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, a 53-year-old man reported his 2011 Toyota Avalon was taken from his driveway near South 40th Street and Prescott Avenue at 8:02 a.m. The man said the vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

At 8:48 a.m. officers responded to the report of a hit and run near the 1100 block of Talon Road. The stolen vehicle had collided with a second vehicle. The driver then fled the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Officials encourage anyone with information to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

