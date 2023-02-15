‘Glow Big Red’ fundraiser for Husker students happening Thursday-Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is holding its fifth annual ‘Glow Big Red’; it’s a 24-hour donation initiative to support students.

The giving day started in 2019 with buildings on campus lit up in red to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the University. Since then it’s turned into a support system for students.

Former Huskers, fans or anyone with ties to the University are encouraged to visit their website and make a donation of any amount. Their goal is to get 5,000 gifts. Last year they raised more than $590,000.

Those who donate choose a campus organization they would like to help out, whether it be the college they majored in, a student-run organization or athletics.

“It allows for so many different areas of campus to raise money,” Kristi Peace, Director of Glow Big Red said. “I can’t tell you how many people I talk to on campus that get so excited for Glow Big Red because this is their one opportunity a year to really promote their area and raise a lot of money.”

This year, organizers started a new component of the donation campaign. It’s called Husker Pennant Post Challenge. Participants can download their pennant, and follow the instructions on the website. For every pennant post on social media using #GlowBigRedPennant, $1 (up to $2,500) will be donated to the UNL Student Hardship Fund.

“We’re very excited about it and we’re hoping that we see a lot of Husker posts out there; it’s a pretty great opportunity to make a donation without making a donation,” Peace said.

Anyone participating is also asked to help make Lincoln and UNL’s campus glow by lighting up your room, home or business. You can also use #GlowBigRed to share your Husker pride.

Those interested in donating can head to the website here.

