Harrah's Casino plotting $22 million expansion plan

The expansion includes plans for a Harrah’s location in Columbus.
Harrah's Casino is planning a $22 million expansion in Council Bluffs.
Harrah's Casino is planning a $22 million expansion in Council Bluffs.
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - While Omaha prepares to enter the world of casino gambling, casinos in Council Bluffs aren’t standing idly by.

Right now, there’s a lot going on inside of Harrah’s Casino, work crews are busy building a Guy Fieri restaurant. There are also plans to expand the gaming floor and remodel the hotel.

Harrah’s is also bragging about their crown jewel, the Stir Cove, home to their summer concert series. Officials here are creating a one-stop entertainment package.

“So if you’re going to come to a concert, have a great meal, you want to gamble after, you can do it all right here,” said Thomas Roberts, senior vice president of Harrah’s and Horseshoe Casinos.

Both Harrah’s and Horseshoe are owned by Caesars Entertainment. He tells 6 News Caesars plans to pump $22 million into the expansion and enhancements at Harrah’s. Officials are well aware of the Warhorse Casino now under construction in Omaha.

“Any time there’s competition that comes in the market, you always want to make sure you’re investing in your property to make sure you hold your market share,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing we can do about what they’re doing in Nebraska. We just have to concentrate on what we do really well.”

Operating casinos is what they do well -- and when Nebraska legalized gambling, one of the future casino sites gave them a call.

“We’re actually going to open a casino in Columbus, Nebraska, so we can make sure we bridge that gap,” Roberts said. “When you start looking out further west, we can still maintain our client base that’s a little further out.”

Roberts says with the opening of the casino in Lincoln, Harrah’s has already seen a mid-week drop-off. They expect casinos opening in Nebraska will create a challenge -- one they intend to meet on Nebraska turf.

“Anytime that there’s a market open, Caesars wants to have a footprint in that market,” Roberts said. “Once again, it’s all about our database and reward system that goes across the country. We have players that play in Council Bluffs right now that live out in Columbus.”

Harrah’s officials expect the Guy Fieri restaurant to open this spring or early summer. Work on the gaming floor expansion will begin after that.

