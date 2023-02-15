January traffic fatalities down in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic fatalities in Nebraska were down in January of 2023 compared to last year.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports eight people were killed in crashes on the state’s roadways last month, down by 2% from 2022′s figures of 26 fatalities in 23 crashes.

Four of the seven occupants killed in vehicles were not using seatbelts. None were using seatbelts. Three of the occupants had their seatbelt usage listed as unknown.

One fatality occurred on a local road; the seven others were on other state highways. Six of the eight occurred in rural areas, defined as a population of 5,000 or less.

One fatality was a bicyclist.

