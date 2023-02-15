LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo.,...
Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KCTV5 will broadcast the parade and rally live starting at 11:45 a.m. here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Former NSP employee who stole $1.2M in drugs takes plea deal
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table
Snow is possible for the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.
Wednesday Forecast: Here we snow again
Lincoln Standing Bear High School will open with freshmen and sophomores only

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
Huskers men’s basketball tops Rutgers in double-digit win on the road
Two new access points are in the works for I-80 in Sarpy County.
New I-80 access point in planning process for western Sarpy County