LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
KCTV5 will broadcast the parade and rally live starting at 11:45 a.m. here.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.
Let’s parade, KC.— Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) February 15, 2023
Man, I love this city. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SSX6PKV8kK
You love to see it #KansasCity #SuperBowlLVII #Chiefs #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/4QH6ixAQ1A— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023
The Kings of #ChiefsKingdom return home for a heroes welcome. Today we celebrate Kansas City’s Super Bowl champions. Join me on @KCTV5 starting at 11:45 and again at 6:30 for Live parade coverage! I’m fired up! pic.twitter.com/hN4uU4wNxy— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) February 15, 2023
SEA OF RED! What a crew already packed down at Union Station. @KCTV5 #Chiefs #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/D0bgqhYt3g— Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) February 15, 2023
These @Chiefs fans found out it was #MSHP Sergeant Dancy’s birthday today AND sang her HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!#SuperFans #chiefskingdom— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2023
SO COOL!#SuperBowl #victoryparade
LOVE THIS CITY❤️💛❤️ #KCMO pic.twitter.com/qBRO1TotCr
The coffee line at Grand Slam is now out the door quite a stretch pic.twitter.com/6M8M9tQ8jH— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023
Travis Kelce's post-AFC Championship Game speech is the subject of a sign or two today.— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2023
Share your photos here: https://t.co/s83mkfUlJV pic.twitter.com/pPk238vRfz
Fans and RideKC workers are all smiles at the 18th & Troost drop off. pic.twitter.com/ru2SjARk95— RideKC (@RideKCTransit) February 15, 2023
It’s a great time to be a @Chiefs fan!— City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) February 15, 2023
Share your parade celebration photos in the comments section.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5G084llaqk
This young lady is celebrating her 17th birthday!! What better gift than a Super Bowl Parade!! Happy Birthday!!! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/D42voCss21— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023
UPDATE: The child has been located! Remember there are 8 reunification stations along the parade route. If you and your child(ren) get separated, tell the nearest officer and head to one of them.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023
#ChiefsKingdom is lined up on Grand over I-670 ready for the Champions Parade. It's all getting underway at noon today - full coverage on @kctv5, https://t.co/cPGjImgMsH and streaming on the KCTV5 Facebook page! pic.twitter.com/yint7S23dR— Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 15, 2023
Bartender let me get a @budlight and put it on @jamaalcharles tab!! Free beers thanks to Charles at @JohnnysTavernPL !! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/lozHMhRwv2— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023
9:45a look at Union Station from @kctv5 photojournalist Edwin Warson. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QPHiVlUuUA— Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 15, 2023
It's parade day and Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson joins #Chiefs fans from across the metro on their way to celebrate @Chiefs ' big win. 🎉❤️💛— Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) February 15, 2023
Enjoy the day #ChiefsKingdom and stay safe!
Who else is going to the parade? 🙋♀️🙋🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/VBOBNpm3Pl
Man needs no introduction in KC but @jamaalcharles is in the house at @JohnnysTavernPL !!! He’s getting people ready for the parade with free @budlight !!! Let’s go @Chiefs !! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/OenkLb3Czx— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023
Child reported missing on the parade route, last seen at Pershing and Main. 9 year-old white male with dirty blond hair wearing a Mahomes jersey. If you see him, please notify the nearest officer.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023
Staging area for the parade: @thekccurrent stadium and oh yeah, the @Chiefs parade buses! Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/YCkuT6H0VA— Chris Long (@cdlong97) February 15, 2023
Our Helicopter Unit is overhead. Four+ hours before the rally and the crowd at Union Station continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/emvw2UzUhe— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023
The crowds are growing as the parade is just under 2 1/2 hours away!— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2023
Share your photos here: https://t.co/s83mkfUlJV
📹: @KCTVPhotogDwain pic.twitter.com/0FPZuU7l5B
Thank you @kcpublicschools for helping us celebrate @Chiefs #SuperBowl Everyone loves a celebration parade @KCPS_Rogers @KCPS_Garfield ❤️💛🏈 pic.twitter.com/6h3p7Vlfpf— PeggyEverist (@meverist) February 15, 2023
Mounted Patrol ready! This is one of 29 area agencies keeping #RedKingdom safe today.#chiefsparade @Chiefs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/9q5Am526Nf— Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) February 15, 2023
We're seeing cars parked along Summit St north of 27th Street for the parade/rally. For context, this is about a mile walk from Union Station— Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 15, 2023
So far, no one has used I-35 as a parking lot. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5KATP5MrHf
PARADE DAY - the streets of @Chiefs Kingdom turning #Red! T-4 hours till we celebrate our team! Here’s our perch on Grand Ave. to bring you a front row seat of the action! @KCTV5 @WesternAutoLoft #chiefsparade #superbowlchamps #SuperBowl #KansasCity pic.twitter.com/TfVKZ3t7pj— Sharon Chen (@SharonChenTV) February 15, 2023
SNEAK PEEK: The team behind today's #SuperBowlXVII parade dressed up The Kansas City @Chiefs' busses underground in @SubTropolis!— Hunt Midwest (@HuntMidwest) February 15, 2023
And yes, one of them came from Philly! 😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0hFB42Y2a9
Chiefs victory parade! #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #ChiefsFans #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/zZxHu8aKOM— David Vaughn (@TfxcmanVaughn) February 15, 2023
Big day on @nflnetwork: Live coverage of the #Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade starting at 1 pm ET with @AndrewSiciliano, @JamesPalmerTV, and @kimmichex. Plus a few others.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023
KC about to be the epicenter of the NFL: Victory parade, the NFL Draft, the 2023 opener.
The #kcstreetcar bus link is running all day to get you to the parade, rally & anywhere on our downtown route. Service will stop at select designated streetcar stops w/ frequencies of 12-15 mins. Streetcar vehicle service will resume once the rally concludes & road closures end. pic.twitter.com/8mvyoONo0h— KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) February 15, 2023
KC is out and about! Little over 4 hours until parade time. pic.twitter.com/g8cImVw3Lw— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023
T - 4 1/2 hours until the parade gets underway!— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2023
Live Blog: https://t.co/C2hkn5wIF6
📷: @NathanKCTV5 pic.twitter.com/k7SPZ9gGrr
Celebration ready ❤️💛 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HL1ErOwoPW— Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 15, 2023
Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2yaPosted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Anyone else having déjà vu this morning? It's parade day again for our #SuperBowlLVII @Chiefs! I hope to see more faces out from behind scarves and blankets this time.@JacksonCountyMO offices are open today but with limited staff for in-person/phone service from 11:30am-2pm. pic.twitter.com/uQLjNx3dzl— Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) February 15, 2023
Beautiful Championship Parade mornin! pic.twitter.com/jBjARycHtx— Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 15, 2023
6 a.m. roll call.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023
Throughout the city, we are getting ready for the parade & rally.
We are also thankful for the 26 local, state, & federal law enforcement agencies assisting us today. pic.twitter.com/bdy7grOZRf
Crowd gathering at 4:48 a.m. pic.twitter.com/LJQwAMXU7M— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) February 15, 2023
Today’s views from the office!#ChiefsKigndom | @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ufk5Xvs2Vh— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) February 15, 2023
Just can't sleep! Too excited for the parade. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PTZeT2G5OA— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 15, 2023
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.