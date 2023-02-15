Police investigating robbery at south Lincoln AutoZone

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said AutoZone employees were threatened by a man with a knife during a robbery Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the AutoZone in the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th and Nebraska Parkway on the report of a robbery at 9:40 p.m. Employees told police a man entered the store and threatened them with a knife. Police said the suspect ran away with cash from the register and an employee’s wallet.

Later, with the help of the K-9 unit, an 8″ chef’s knife was discovered south of Shady Creek Drive. The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

